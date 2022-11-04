The rafters of the old church at Camp Winema may be shaking when the Brasil Guitar Duo presents a concert on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m., in the next performance of the Neskowin Chamber Music series.

Joao Luiz and Douglas Lora perform a blend of traditional and Brazilian works with what Classical Guitar magazine calls a “maturity of musicianship and technical virtuosity.”

