Dana LaMair is an artist who lives on the central Oregon coast. After retiring from a career as a clinical psychologist, she decided to focus her energy on studying botany, art and illustration. She specializes in native plants and their pollinators, using watercolor on paper to create realistic and detailed paintings of the form and function of subjects she loves.
LaMair will be the featured artist at the next Coastal Arts Guild “Tea and Talk,” which takes place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Newport Visual Arts Center. She loves to share her work and her plants. In her words, LaMair says, “As a psychologist and an ever-evolving artist, I am also interested in helping others find the courage to work through individual fears so they can create; something I feel is as necessary as air to survive.”
Botanical artists find that the personal relationship that develops between them and the subject is central to the final product. This is an art form built on observation and technical skill that is enjoying a renaissance in its field. As digitized experiences expand daily, more artists are drawn to build and strengthen their ties to nature.
Currently enrolled in an online, three-year botanical illustration course with the Royal Botanical Gardens in Edinburgh, LaMair will graduate with a diploma in Botanical Illustration in 2023. She is a member of the American Society of Botanical Art, The Northwest Pacific Botanical Artists and the Oregon Botanical Artists.
Come listen, enjoy some treats and learn more about botanical illustration and the rigors and rewards of the studying for a diploma in botanical illustration. The visual arts center is located at 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport.
