This watercolor on paper was created by botanical artist Dana LaMair, who is being featured during the next Coastal Art Guild “Tea and Talk” on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Dana LaMair is an artist who lives on the central Oregon coast. After retiring from a career as a clinical psychologist, she decided to focus her energy on studying botany, art and illustration. She specializes in native plants and their pollinators, using watercolor on paper to create realistic and detailed paintings of the form and function of subjects she loves.  

LaMair will be the featured artist at the next Coastal Arts Guild “Tea and Talk,” which takes place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Newport Visual Arts Center. She loves to share her work and her plants. In her words, LaMair says, “As a psychologist and an ever-evolving artist, I am also interested in helping others find the courage to work through individual fears so they can create; something I feel is as necessary as air to survive.”

