In 1977 when he was just 13, Terry Evers began commercial fishing for salmon in a 22-foot dory.

That fishery is gone now, but Evers brings it back to life in “Fifteen Seasons,” a memoir of the 15 summers he spent with his father, Bruce, in both harsh weather and good times, fishing for salmon out of Yaquina Bay. Terry and his dad lived at home in Salem with their family during the school year but spent the summers in South Beach.

