LCCC-concert

Blues guitarist Matt Andersen performs on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Canadian blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Matt Andersen will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. He will be joined by Canadian singer-songwriter Mariel Buckley and will be playing his newest album titled “House to House.”

Tickets for the reserved, cabaret-style seating are $30 general admission, $25 senior/student and $15 youth ages 6-18. LCCC membership discount and other benefits will apply. Tickets can be purchased at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.