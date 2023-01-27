Canadian blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Matt Andersen will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. He will be joined by Canadian singer-songwriter Mariel Buckley and will be playing his newest album titled “House to House.”
Tickets for the reserved, cabaret-style seating are $30 general admission, $25 senior/student and $15 youth ages 6-18. LCCC membership discount and other benefits will apply. Tickets can be purchased at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
When Andersen steps on stage, he brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays. His presence is informed by decades of cutting his teeth in dusty clubs, dim-lit bars and grand theatres all over the world, delivering performances that run the gamut from intimate to wall-shaking. In the studio, he’s always brought the same attention to detail and commitment to craft as he has to his live show, and the result has led him to amass more than 23 million streams on Spotify and 26 million views on YouTube.
In addition to headlining major festivals, clubs and theaters throughout North America, Europe and Australia, Andersen has shared the stage and toured with Marcus King, Beth Hart, Marty Stuart, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, Jonny Lang, Serena Ryder and more. Andersen nabbed the 2013 and 2016 European Blues Awards for Best Solo/Acoustic Act, was the first ever Canadian to take home top honors in the solo category at the 2010 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, won the CIMA Road Gold award in 2015, and has won multiple Maple Blues Awards.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Highway 101.
