Dec. 16 would have been artist Rick Bartow’s 76th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, as well as to mark the opening of Bartow’s “From the Heart: Author Drawings” exhibit, the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye St., is hosting a reception from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Bartow, who spent most of his life in Newport, died in 2016. He is regarded as one of the most prominent contemporary Native American artists, and was well loved by local residents.

