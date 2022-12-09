Dec. 16 would have been artist Rick Bartow’s 76th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, as well as to mark the opening of Bartow’s “From the Heart: Author Drawings” exhibit, the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye St., is hosting a reception from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
Bartow, who spent most of his life in Newport, died in 2016. He is regarded as one of the most prominent contemporary Native American artists, and was well loved by local residents.
Newport Library Director Laura Kimberly said the drawings have been an “exhibition in waiting” for nearly 20 years; they’re now back in their library home for permanent display.
In 1999, Bartow’s wife, Julie, was diagnosed with breast cancer and died three weeks later. Books had always been vitally important to Bartow, who surrounded himself with them in his studio, but he found himself unable to concentrate on reading – or painting - following his wife’s death.
Karen Murphy, a longtime friend of Bartow and a trustee of his estate, called reading a life force for him, and noted that one thing he could still do during his grieving was volunteer at the library each week to shelve books. That helped him through the grief process, and the portraits were his heartfelt gift in return.
“Rick made sure he recognized a person’s contribution to his life,” Murphy said.
The set of drawings he created was his way of reciprocating for what the library had given him by allowing him to volunteer surrounded by books.
In 2000, Bartow donated the portfolio of 17 small drawings of authors to the library. A reception marked the donation, but with the exception of a few of the drawings that were put on display, the collection remained in storage.
The drawings are mixed media on rice paper and repurposed paper — often letters or envelopes — done in watercolor with pencil and pastel markings.
Wyma Rogers, library director at the time of Bartow’s donation, wrote in the exhibit catalogue that his inspiration was a paperback of famous authors with postage-stamp-sized photos and portraits. Authors portrayed range from T.S. Eliot to Tolstoi, Joseph Conrad to Emily Dickinson.
In the catalogue for the exhibit, former library director Ted Smith wrote that he had inherited the collection when he began work at the library in 2009.
“In the past there hadn’t been room to display them all,” he wrote. “It’s a fulfillment to Rick to see them as a full collection. It feels like opening an artist’s creative time capsule.”
Kimberly, the current library director, said that in 2018, two years after Bartow’s death, the collection made its full debut at the Upstairs Gallery of the Newport Visual Arts Center. It then traveled to libraries throughout Oregon, before the Covid pandemic halted its journey.
“The exhibit came home and needed to be put up,” library clerk Jan Eastman said. Noting the library is home to many works of art by local artists and includes three other pieces by Bartow, she added, “We’re abundantly wealthy with art in this building.
Now the drawings are home. “Finally we can welcome this special collection back to the Newport Public Library for permanent installation,” Kimberly said.
Bartow grew up, lived and worked on land in South Beach secured by his grandfather, who had walked to Oregon from California. The artist was a member of the Mad River Band of Wiyot Indians and was a Vietnam veteran.
Murphy described him as “all about being in the community – a lifelong musician, he was the guy who played at the Whale’s Tale and was part of the house band at Café Mundo. That’s how he wanted to be known.”
But while he kept a low profile in Newport, his art became known nationally and internationally. He was commissioned in 2012 by The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to create a pair of sculptures over 20 feet high for installation on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., titled “We Were Always Here.” A traveling retrospective, “Things You Know But Cannot Explain,” was organized in 2015 by the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the University of Oregon.
Murphy, who met Bartow at a New Year’s Eve mini pow-wow in Siletz in 1992, said he lived his life around the concept of reciprocity.
“That concept is part of Native American culture – the idea that whenever we take something, such as cutting down a Christmas tree, we give in gratitude something in return for the life of the tree that was taken.”
Reciprocity is also one of the tenets of sobriety work, giving back in return for the gift of sobriety, staying sober and helping other people on that path.
“When Rick got sober, he started to figure out how to stay sober by finding his cultural heritage and its healing power,” Murphy said. “He embraced it, learning the language, practices, and ceremonies, and using the sweat lodge not only to heal himself but to bring healing to others.”
The exhibit is startling, Murphy said, noting, “You come around a corner and there it is. You don’t expect to see a mishmash of frames hanging on the wall. But that’s the nature of Rick’s art – it’s very unexpected.”
The Bartow drawings are newly framed by Chuck Forinash and can be found on the southwest wall of the library’s main floor.
Because the drawings will remain on permanent display, the reception Dec. 16 is more of a public acknowledgement that the Bartow art is home and available for viewing.
“We think a small reception like this would have made Rick the happiest,” Eastman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.