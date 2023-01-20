The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is offering multi-week visual arts classes, led by award-winning artist and writer Jordan Essoe and mixed-media artist and illustrator Carol Shenk, from January through May.
Shenk, who holds a B.A. in fine arts from the University of Oregon, will lead three classes for students ages 16 and above. The first of these, “Beginning Drawing: Drawing from Life,” will take place Thursdays, Jan. 26 – March 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. This class is suitable for those who are new to drawing from life, those who believe they can’t draw, and those who already draw, but are seeking a fresh perspective.
The second of Shenk’s classes, “Continued Beginning Drawing,” will take place Thursdays, March 9 – April 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. This course is better suited to those who have had some experience drawing with pencil and charcoal, but who still feel like beginners, as well as for experienced artists wanting to further develop their ability to draw what they see.
Shenk will also offer a two-part workshop, on Saturdays, May 6 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., titled “Storytelling with Images: Bringing Narrative into Art.” In this course, students will explore building a visual language based on personal memories, dreams, and/or written works — experimenting with different ways to represent ideas and events using collage and various media. No previous experience is required.
Essoe, who began as a painter but branched out into film, performance art, playwriting and journalism, will lead two classes for students ages 18 and above. Those of any skill level are encouraged to participate in Essoe’s two-part workshop on “Watercolor Portrait Painting,” which will take place on Saturdays, March 25 and April 1, from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will explore unique effects possible only with cumulative transparent glazes or broad, bold washes, and course time will be divided between quick studies and one finished painting.
Essoe will also lead a three-part workshop on “Oil Painting as Meditation,” which will take place on Tuesdays, April 25 – May 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This in-depth series of guided exercises will help students of all skill levels learn how to use meditative painting to quiet the chaos and focus the senses — the goal being to become more centered and observant, reduce stress, and support physical, mental, and artistic well being. Emphasis in this course will be placed on the process of seeing and painting, not the finished product.
Tuition for these classes ranges in price from $125 - $215, materials included, and scholarships are available. Those interested are encouraged to register early, as class sizes are limited. To learn more, visit www.coastarts.org/adult-art-classes
Scholarships are available through Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. If funds are a barrier to learning, please inquire by contacting Sara Siggelkow, OCCA’s arts education manager, at 541-574-3364 or ssiggelkow@coastarts.org.
