art-classes-at-VAC

This drawing was created by mixed-media artist and illustrator Carol Shenk, who will be teaching drawing classes for students ages 16 and above at the Newport Visual Arts Center.

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts is offering multi-week visual arts classes, led by award-winning artist and writer Jordan Essoe and mixed-media artist and illustrator Carol Shenk, from January through May.

Shenk, who holds a B.A. in fine arts from the University of Oregon, will lead three classes for students ages 16 and above. The first of these, “Beginning Drawing: Drawing from Life,” will take place Thursdays, Jan. 26 – March 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. This class is suitable for those who are new to drawing from life, those who believe they can’t draw, and those who already draw, but are seeking a fresh perspective.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.