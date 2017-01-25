Top Stories ASTORIA -- A former Newport High School teacher pled guilty in Clatsop County Circuit Court to luring an underage former student for sex.

Matthew Todd Love, who taught English and journalism in Newport from 2004 until 2014, was arrested in August 2016, after police said ...more



Sports SILETZ VALLEY -- Wrestlers from across Lincoln County took center stage inside the Siletz Valley gym on Thursday, Jan. 19, to battle for the title of county's best grappler.

The meet marked the first time in several seasons that all five of the area's squads ...more



Community A blue shark found near the D River Wayside in Lincoln City drew the most attention at this year's Shark Day, held in the visitor center at the Hatfield Marine Science Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.

This day of celebrating sharks included shark displays, educational ...more



Entertainment&Arts Wood carving of all types was on display during the the 25th annual Artistry in Wood Show, held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, at the Chinook Winds Convention Center in Lincoln City. The sponsor of the event is the Coastal Carvers club.

"We have about ...more



NEWPORT SEAFOOD & WINE FESTIVAL 2014: Newport Seafood & Wine Festival 2014

Uploaded: Feb 24, 2014 12:31 pm Enthusiastic Newport Seafood & Wine Festival attendees raise their glasses and cheer after a wine glass crashes on the ground Friday night. It’s pretty common for people to cheer at the drop of a glass as well as dress up in fun attire for the annual event.

By: Abbie Tumbleson





