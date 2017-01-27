 
 

Top Stories

Sex sting nets first prison sentence

NEWPORT -- The first of seven alleged sex offenders arrested in a sweep of Siletz last month was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 25, after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.
Wayne Allen Rondo, 52, of Siletz, pled guilty to charges of felony third-degree rape and misdemeanor ...more

   Jury views police video after shooting

   New commander returns home to historic ship Rainier

   Detecting danger

   Local trawlers requesting increased terminal use

   District board hires new fire chief in Waldport

   Second landslide west of Toledo

Sports

Cubs go cold as ice

NEWPORT -- When Newport High School Head Coach Doug Sain told his basketball team at halftime that the bag of ice he was holding up was warmer than their shooting; it was probably solid indication that it wasn't going to be their night.
The boys' ...more

   Marchant hits game-winner

   Toledo girls eye first place

   Cubs can’t stop top ranked Cascade

   Irish snap losing skid

   Local wrestlers battle it out

   Boomers remain unbeaten in league

Community

Newport Reads! book chosen

This year's selection has been announced for the community reading program called Newport Reads!
The book will be "The Art of Racing in the Rain," a New York Times bestselling novel by Seattle author Garth Stein.
This community reading program is sponsored by the ...more

   Ribbon-cutting for PAC remodel set

   'Love is Love' party is Feb. 11

   Salmon and floodplains are topics of Feb. 2 presentation

   Bobbie's Beat: At the sound of the beep

   Joining the ranks of an elite group

   Kum Yon will host 'dine out' on Feb. 1

Entertainment&Arts

A focus on functional art

For Michelle Slaven and Justin Bailey, art is to strive for the beauty in use.
Slaven, from Oakridge, and Bailey, from Wisconsin, opened IronHide Design a month ago in the Aquarium Village in South Beach.
"I was working in a corporate job and decided I ...more

   New exhibit features sculptural works

   Orchestra to perform works of Mozart

   Trombone quartet in concert

   'No Man's Land' presented live in HD on Jan. 27 at the PAC

   'Dances From the Heart': a free gift to the community

   A melding of science and art

