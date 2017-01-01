 
 

Top Stories

Looking back on the stories that shaped 2016

LINCOLN COUNTY -- Stories of tragedy and triumph dominated the front pages of the Newport News-Times in 2016.
The stories ranged from the heartbreaking saga of Katherine ‘Katy' Roe, to the completion of the decade-long Highway 20 project, and state championship achievements of high school ...more

   Disappearance of 22-year-old woman rocks Depoe Bay

   Highway 20 alignment finally opens

   City Center Motel fire kills four

   Newport soccer wins state championship

   Math teacher earns presidential award

   McCabe sentenced to life in prison for killing son

Sports

Taft readies for home meet

LINCOLN CITY -- Swimmers from Taft, Newport and Blanchet Catholic high schools will get a chance to mix things up at the Lincoln City Community Center when the Tigers hold their second of three home meets this season.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Tigers will ...more

   Resolution run and polar bear plunge set for New Year's Day

   Tigers clip Pelicans

   Tigers hang tough in Oakridge

   Waldport, Toledo continue to add experience

   Newport’s Wagner claims MVP

   Eddyville finally beats Siletz

Community

Seeking a glimpse of gray

The last best chance to spot gray whales before the end of 2016 starts 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31.
During Whale Watch Week, Whale Watching Spoken Here volunteers are stationed at 24 sites from Washington to California to teach people how ...more

   New Year's Day Peace Hike in Yachats

   Blue Water Task Force to be topic at meeting

   Original Mo's to host 'Dine Out for Samaritan House'

   Bobbie's Beat: Fruitcake, then and now

   Swafford on Wine: The top 100 wines in 2016

   Forest service seeking input

Entertainment&Arts

'The Mayors' Show' coming to the VAC

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) will present "The Mayors' Show" in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center from Jan. 6-29.
"The Mayors' Show" includes eight Lincoln County artists selected by Newport Mayor Sandra Roumagoux, Toledo Mayor Billie Jo ...more

   Chitty Chitty Bang Bang coming soon

   Luncheon on Jan. 5 to feature artist talk

   Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Pops

   Art donated to museum

   A Lincoln Pops New Year's Eve

   ‘The Sunshine Boys’ opens Dec. 27

