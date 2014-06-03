NEWPORT -- After a monthlong delay for the second consecutive season, local fishermen finally began unloading their catches on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Port of Newport's Dock 7.

The wait was worth it, said Clint Funderberg, captain of the 42-foot long F/V Bess Chet,



SILETZ VALLEY -- Eddyville senior Ryan Landers still remembers the 74-17 loss Siletz Valley dealt his team as a freshman in his first high school game.

Over the next three seasons, the Class 1A Warriors would go on to dominate the Mountain West League to



New Year's resolutions aren't only for the young.

Around 20 seniors participated in this year's New Resolutions Fitness Day at the Newport 60+ Activity Center on Monday, Jan. 9.

"This is our third year doing the program," center director Peggy O'Callaghan said. "We use the



Cindy Adams has been making art since she was 6 years old.

Forty years later, Adams presented her professional work -- photorealistic firepainting -- on Thursday, Jan. 5, as the featured artist of the Coastal Arts Guild.

"My interest in art was due mostly to



