 
 

831 NE Avery Street, Newport, OR 97365 • Ph: 541-265-8571 • Fax: 541-265-3862
E-EDITION LAST UPDATED:
Current E-Edition
Forgot Password?
News
Classifieds
Shoppe
Search
ContactUs
TalkBack
Subscribe
Information
E-Edition

Top Stories Sports Community Entertainment&Arts Business Opinion Obituaries Photos Home 
Top Stories

Lincoln City man convicted of murder

NEWPORT -- A Lincoln City man was convicted of murder on Wednesday, Feb. 1, stemming from a fatal October 2015 shooting that left a 32-year-old father dead on the steps of his home.
A 12-person jury found Antone Dean Bernal, 24, guilty of 12 criminal ...more

   Representing Warriors with respect

   Toxin results warn of acid next season

   Expanding marine fishery research on the Oregon coast

   Ex-nurse sentenced for record tampering

   Proposal floated to homeport research vehicle

   Volunteer opportunities available at aquarium

View Additional Articles...

Sports

National Signing Day

LINCOLN COUNTY -- On National Signing Day, three of Lincoln County's top football players announced their commitment to Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
Waldport Linemen Jonah Land and Avery McReynolds committed to the Wolves a little after noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1; while roughly at ...more

   Toledo mom is Super Bowl bound

   Boomers win big over Irish

   Chase drops 30 on Westside Christian

   Lady Tigers pick up key win

   Waldport stuns Bandon

   Newport swimmers claim first again

View Additional Articles...

Community

Serving those who served

For more than a decade, John Reed has been serving those who served. As the veterans' services officer for Lincoln County, he was there to make sure the local men and women who sacrificed for their country were able to access the benefits they were ...more

   Siletz Library will host celebration

   Bobbie's Beat: Making a difference

   Salem pattern designer will be featured speaker

   Authors to gather for reading in Yachats

   Lincoln City plans Valentine's Day events

   Tai chi instructor in Newport Feb. 4

View Additional Articles...

Entertainment&Arts

'Red Hot Love'

The For ArtSake Gallery's Valentine Show returns Friday, Feb. 3 with the theme "Red Hot Love."
"We pick a different theme every year," artist Cynthia Jacobi said. "We try to pick something fun. Red Hot Love encompasses a lot. For instance, Colleen Caubin did an ...more

   Dave McGraw, Mandy Fer in concert

   Upstairs gallery has new exhibit

   'Amadeus' live in HD at the PAC

   JaSkaMon takes the stage

   'Nabucco' coming to the PAC

   New exhibit in Lincoln City

View Additional Articles...

Featured Businesses  

Hot Topics  

News-Times Specialty Publications

Video News

You May Also Like

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[7055]           Votes: [0]

ONE SUMMER DAY: One Summer Day in Lincoln County
Uploaded: Aug 29, 2014 4:23 pm Tuna angler James Swearingen of Salem filets an albacore tuna at a seawall cleaning station in Depoe Bay Harbor Friday afternoon. A daylong expedition with his son and some relatives aboard his 26-foot boat found a school of the hard-fighting gamefish 36 miles west of the harbor.
By: RICK BEASLEY
Yaquina Bay Jetty

Yaquina Bay Bridge





Classifieds
501 Help Wanted
  (20218101)=== Senior & Disability Services Case Manager Limited Term Toledo Office $21.37- 28.65/hour. (40

  (20218048)=== Exciting opportunity for Meal Site Manager Lincoln City, $13.76 – 18.44/

203 Commercial Rentals
  (20218096)=== LARGE COMMERCIAL BAY 1/2 bath & Office, 12x40, 13 ft.

501 Help Wanted
  (20218054)=== BARISTA/FOOD SERVER needed at The Coffee House. Call for an

204 Home Rentals
  (20218051)=== DEVILS LAKE FRONT 1 bed, 1 bath, with large decks

716 Garage Sales
  (20218049)=== GARAGE SALE Saturday Only 9am-4pm Furniture, décor, collectibles, antiques and more! 1450 SE

View more classifieds


Google Web Search


Follow us on... Hide

Shoppe Hide

Trending Now Hide







 
 

Copyright 2017 News Media Corporation

News    Classifieds    Shoppe    Search    ContactUs    TalkBack    Subscribe    Information    E-Edition    Business Portal
Close Do not show again.