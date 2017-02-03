Top Stories NEWPORT -- A Lincoln City man was convicted of murder on Wednesday, Feb. 1, stemming from a fatal October 2015 shooting that left a 32-year-old father dead on the steps of his home.

A 12-person jury found Antone Dean Bernal, 24, guilty of 12 criminal ...more



View Additional Articles...



Sports LINCOLN COUNTY -- On National Signing Day, three of Lincoln County's top football players announced their commitment to Western Oregon University in Monmouth.

Waldport Linemen Jonah Land and Avery McReynolds committed to the Wolves a little after noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1; while roughly at ...more



View Additional Articles...



Community For more than a decade, John Reed has been serving those who served. As the veterans' services officer for Lincoln County, he was there to make sure the local men and women who sacrificed for their country were able to access the benefits they were ...more



View Additional Articles...



Entertainment&Arts The For ArtSake Gallery's Valentine Show returns Friday, Feb. 3 with the theme "Red Hot Love."

"We pick a different theme every year," artist Cynthia Jacobi said. "We try to pick something fun. Red Hot Love encompasses a lot. For instance, Colleen Caubin did an ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses

Hot Topics

News-Times Specialty Publications

Video News

You May Also Like

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[7055] Votes: [0]



ONE SUMMER DAY: One Summer Day in Lincoln County

Uploaded: Aug 29, 2014 4:23 pm Tuna angler James Swearingen of Salem filets an albacore tuna at a seawall cleaning station in Depoe Bay Harbor Friday afternoon. A daylong expedition with his son and some relatives aboard his 26-foot boat found a school of the hard-fighting gamefish 36 miles west of the harbor.

By: RICK BEASLEY





Yaquina Bay Jetty

Yaquina Bay Bridge