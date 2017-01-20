 
 

Top Stories

Hundreds march in support of women's rights

NEWPORT -- About 1,500 men and women in Newport participated Saturday, Jan. 21, in one of hundreds of demonstrations across the country to show support for women's rights.
Sporting signs emblazoned with "Stronger Together," "Fight like a girl," "Black lives matter," and "Love Trumps hate," ...more

   Home sales top $300M

   Rep. Schrader skips inauguration

   Judge denies bid to open secret city minutes

   High wind, heavy rain slam coast

   Binding contracts could get closer scrutiny

   Pacific Shrimp gets docked

Sports

Cubs take league opener

NEWPORT -- The Newport boys' basketball team opened play in the Oregon West Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with a 56-48 win at home over rival North Marion.
The Cubs held off the Huskies late comeback with key fourth-quarter buckets from Kye Blaser and Colton ...more

   Toledo rallies for third league win

   Toledo girls crush Reedsport

   Newport girls fall in league opener

   Newport boys dominate last two meets

   Butler captures 182-pound title

   Taft continues to build toward league meets

Community

Bringing the world to Yachats

Photographer Greg Scott will present "Canadian Rockies" at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Yachats Commons.
Having traveled to the Canadian Rocky Mountains last September, Scott plans to share his photographs, as well as speak about the geology of both the Canadian and ...more

   Public meetings set at Yaquina Head

   Bobbie's Beat: A few 'Thoughts while shaving'

   Free help available with tax returns

   Project Homeless Connect is Jan. 26

   Donations still being accepted for annual Be Jeweled event

   Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop

Entertainment&Arts

Carvers' show draws all ages

Wood carving of all types was on display during the the 25th annual Artistry in Wood Show, held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, at the Chinook Winds Convention Center in Lincoln City. The sponsor of the event is the Coastal Carvers club.
"We have about ...more

   Sal Strom to preview U.S. 20 art project

   Gallery featuring artwork from fiber

   Show and Tell event at Sitka on Jan. 25

   Creating with fire

   Winter session for youths at the VAC

   New Visions Arts receives grant

