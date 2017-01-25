 
 

Top Stories

Ex-Newport teacher gets sentenced in luring case

ASTORIA -- A former Newport High School teacher pled guilty in Clatsop County Circuit Court to luring an underage former student for sex.
Matthew Todd Love, who taught English and journalism in Newport from 2004 until 2014, was arrested in August 2016, after police said ...more

   Sneaker waves injure two people in weekend storms

   Newport joins millions in march for women's rights

   Dungeness fishermen head out after seas calm down

   Big close for county's labor market

   Structure destroyed in fire drill

   Samaritan medical director returns to family care

Sports

Local wrestlers battle it out

SILETZ VALLEY -- Wrestlers from across Lincoln County took center stage inside the Siletz Valley gym on Thursday, Jan. 19, to battle for the title of county's best grappler.
The meet marked the first time in several seasons that all five of the area's squads ...more

   Boomers remain unbeaten in league

   Toledo girls roll Myrtle Point

   Newport hosts annual basketball tourney

   Big wave contest canceled

   Cubs take league opener

   Toledo rallies for third league win

Community

Solving an ocean mystery at Shark Day

A blue shark found near the D River Wayside in Lincoln City drew the most attention at this year's Shark Day, held in the visitor center at the Hatfield Marine Science Center on Saturday, Jan. 21.
This day of celebrating sharks included shark displays, educational ...more

   Annual crab feed coming to Yachats

   Swafford on Wine: A taste of the first wines

   Project wrap-up planned at Rogue

   Contest for young writers underway

   Annual benefit saddles up at Oregon Coast Aquarium

   Yachats Ladies Club installs new officers for coming year

Entertainment&Arts

Carvers' show draws all ages

Wood carving of all types was on display during the the 25th annual Artistry in Wood Show, held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, at the Chinook Winds Convention Center in Lincoln City. The sponsor of the event is the Coastal Carvers club.
"We have about ...more

   Sal Strom to preview U.S. 20 art project

   Gallery featuring artwork from fiber

   Show and Tell event at Sitka on Jan. 25

   Creating with fire

   Winter session for youths at the VAC

   New Visions Arts receives grant

