Top Stories

$1.65M deal reached between Bornstein and Newport

NEWPORT -- Sale of the city-owned, two-story seafood processing facility and wharf on the Bayfront to lessee Bornstein Seafoods moved closer to completion on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The city council voted 6-0 to draft a purchase and sale agreement for the property at 813 ...more

Sports

Newport hangs on against Junction City

NEWPORT -- It wasn't pretty, but the Newport boys' basketball team got the job done at home against Junction City with a 50-44 win on Tuesday, Jan 3.
The Cubs struggled from the floor most of the night against, and after leading for most of ...more

Community

Saving a coral reef fish

NEWPORT -- Scott Heppell will be the featured speaker at the Hatfield Marine Science Center's Science on Tap event this month, which begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Rogue Ales in South Beach.
An associate professor of Oregon State University's Department of ...more

Entertainment&Arts

A passion for woodworking at Bear Cave Studio

Working with wood is a passion for a coastal artist known simply as Bear.
The western New York native moved to the Oregon coast 30 years ago and opened Bear Cave Studio in the Aquarium Village in South Beach last year.
With wood as a ...more

