LINCOLN CITY -- Two vital Highway 101 bridges in Lincoln City and one south of Florence will get new leases on life, as part of a $12 million state highway construction project set to begin later this year.

The work will repair and protect the ...more



View Additional Articles...



WALDPORT -- Construction was completed on Waldport High's gym three year's ago, with the facility hosting its first basketball games for the 2013-14 season.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Irish girls finally notched a win on their home court, taking a 40-32 victory over league ...more



View Additional Articles...



More than 50 people celebrated the 90th anniversary of the Yachats Ladies Club on Sunday, Jan. 29.

"There was 14 women in town in 1927 that decided they wanted to start a club," member and former president Sandy Dunn said. "They named it the Swastika ...more



View Additional Articles...



For Michelle Slaven and Justin Bailey, art is to strive for the beauty in use.

Slaven, from Oakridge, and Bailey, from Wisconsin, opened IronHide Design a month ago in the Aquarium Village in South Beach.

"I was working in a corporate job and decided I ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses