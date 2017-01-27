NEWPORT -- The first of seven alleged sex offenders arrested in a sweep of Siletz last month was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 25, after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

Wayne Allen Rondo, 52, of Siletz, pled guilty to charges of felony third-degree rape and misdemeanor



NEWPORT -- When Newport High School Head Coach Doug Sain told his basketball team at halftime that the bag of ice he was holding up was warmer than their shooting; it was probably solid indication that it wasn't going to be their night.

The boys'



This year's selection has been announced for the community reading program called Newport Reads!

The book will be "The Art of Racing in the Rain," a New York Times bestselling novel by Seattle author Garth Stein.

This community reading program is sponsored by the



For Michelle Slaven and Justin Bailey, art is to strive for the beauty in use.

Slaven, from Oakridge, and Bailey, from Wisconsin, opened IronHide Design a month ago in the Aquarium Village in South Beach.

"I was working in a corporate job and decided I



