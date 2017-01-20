NEWPORT -- About 1,500 men and women in Newport participated Saturday, Jan. 21, in one of hundreds of demonstrations across the country to show support for women's rights.

Sporting signs emblazoned with "Stronger Together," "Fight like a girl," "Black lives matter," and "Love Trumps hate," ...more



View Additional Articles...



NEWPORT -- The Newport boys' basketball team opened play in the Oregon West Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with a 56-48 win at home over rival North Marion.

The Cubs held off the Huskies late comeback with key fourth-quarter buckets from Kye Blaser and Colton ...more



View Additional Articles...



Photographer Greg Scott will present "Canadian Rockies" at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Yachats Commons.

Having traveled to the Canadian Rocky Mountains last September, Scott plans to share his photographs, as well as speak about the geology of both the Canadian and ...more



View Additional Articles...



Wood carving of all types was on display during the the 25th annual Artistry in Wood Show, held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, at the Chinook Winds Convention Center in Lincoln City. The sponsor of the event is the Coastal Carvers club.

"We have about ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses